WATCH: Gusty winds into Monday, sunny skies return
Gusty winds Monday. Sunshine returns with near normal highs.
Gusty winds Monday. Sunshine returns with near normal highs.
Parts of the East Coast will need to prepare for a snowy, windy Monday as a storm will clip the region, likely to disrupt travel and lead to cancellations
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
Heavy rain will persist into the first half of the week as a stubborn atmospheric river lingers over British Columbia
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding this week due to excessive rainfall and snowmelt, putting residents and communities at risk.
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
The killer whales "assaulted" the adult gray whale for nearly an hour in rarely documented behavior.
Prepare for significant travel disruptions in Atlantic Canada as a major snowstorm approaches the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts.
Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders is scrambling to moderate his stances, and climate denial could be at the top of the list.
British Columbia's River Forecast Centre has issued an upgraded flood warning for the Sumas River, a tributary of the Fraser River east of Vancouver, as the latest round of atmospheric rivers deluge the province's South Coast. An updated bulletin says flows in the Sumas River are not anticipated to pose a hazard for flooding into Sumas Prairie, an area hit hard by rainstorms and flooding that swamped much of southwestern B.C. in November 2021, washing away bridges, inundating farmland, and spurr
Over 300 mm. of rain is expected for the B.C. south coast, with two different Pineapple Expresses impacting the region, as well as a risk for flooding as the freezing levels rise above 2,000 meters, causing snow melt and heavy rain. Details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
Thursday’s night low in the South Lake Tahoe area was 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for gas is driving $223 billion in new investment to produce the fuel globally during the next decade, according to a new study that casts a spotlight on the region’s broad carbon footprint even as it tries to rein in emissions. Most Read from BloombergTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets BetSingapore’s $200,000 Toyotas Fuel Angst Over Wealth GapHouthi Hit on Russian Fuel Has Traders Recalculating RisksThree US Troops Killed in Attack Tied to
Widespread showers are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening, heavy rain may lead to flooding.
Hundreds of manatees were recently filmed gathering in a Florida wildlife refuge.
LONDON (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined a march in southern England on Saturday to protest the use of private jets and the expansion of an airport. Hundreds of local residents and activists holding banners and placards that read “Ban Private Jets" marched to Farnborough Airport, which mostly serves private aircraft. Some beat drums while others lit pink smoke flares. The airport, located in Hampshire County about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London, applied last year to inc
An unseasonal 19.6C is recorded at Kinlochewe, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.
Widespread warnings are in effect across Nova Scotia and parts of Newfoundland ahead of heavy, wind-blown snow arriving Monday
The expansion of utility-scale solar and wind power is facing significant challenges in land acquisition, as these renewable energy sources require significantly more space than traditional fossil fuel plants.
A cold front moves into South Florida Sunday night
A Helio Year: With a total solar eclipse across the US, a NASA spacecraft "landing" on the sun, and maybe solar maximum, 2024 is the year of the sun.