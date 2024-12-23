Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sends lava gushing to the surface in latest eruption
Lava started bubbling through the surface of Kilauea, on Hawaii's Big Island, earlier today
Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and routinely erupts
The eruption has been confined to the top of the volcano's caldera in a closed-off area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
