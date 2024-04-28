Watch: Have-a-go hero shop worker traps machete-wielding robbers inside store

Police are hunting two men after a have-a-go hero shop worker foiled machete-wielding robbers by trapping them in his store.

The incident took place in the Smethwick area of Birmingham earlier this month, when a gang entered a convenience store and threatened staff with a large knife.

Dramatic CCTV footage of the attempted robbery showed one of the masked men demanding money from the till while threatening to stab the shopkeeper.

At the same time one of his accomplices began helping himself to items from the shelves.

But ignoring the danger, the quick-thinking member of staff ran from behind the counter, grabbed two bottles of wine and smashed them on the floor, disorienting the robbers.

He then managed to run out of the shop and close the door behind him, trapping two of the suspects, including the one brandishing the machete, inside.

Pulling on the door handle to prevent their escape, the shop worker was joined by brave passers-by who also joined in to stop them fleeing.

One of the robbers then began using the machete to smash the reinforced glass of the door in an attempt to get away.

The unarmed man claimed to be an innocent party, who was being threatened by the one with the machete and he pleaded with the staff member to let him out.

But those outside blocked the route by pulling the door tightly shut while holding a chair against the broken glass.

The suspects eventually managed to exit the building by climbing out through a bathroom window at the back of the property and are being sought by West Midlands Police.

The balaclava-clad offender tries to smash the shop door window with his weapon while members of the public helped thwart his escape - SWNS

Rajasingam Tharshiya, the owner of the Taas Express store, said one of the suspects managed to escape before the door was pulled shut, but the other two were trapped.

Describing his ordeal, he said: “These two lads came in with knives and started demanding money from my staff.

“He had the presence of mind to run from behind the counter and out of the door, one of them just beat him to the door and ran away.

“The other guy trapped inside started banging on the glass and the third man I believe was also with them – as they both escaped out of the bathroom window together.

“It’s almost like the man with the knife tries to take him as a fake hostage at one point to get my staff to try and open the door.

“Some other neighbours came to help pull the door shut – they were very brave as he smashed up the windows.

‘Reluctant to go inside’

“The police arrived while they were still inside but were reluctant to go inside for some reason. At that point they squeezed out the bathroom window.

“It is very frightening this can happen and our worker was very shaken up but luckily unharmed.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 7pm on 18 April to reports of a disorder at a shop on Bearwood Road, Smethwick.

“A shop worker was threatened with a knife and offenders attempted to take items from the store.

“The shop worker along with members of the public attempted to lock the offenders in the store to prevent them from fleeing the scene.

“During this, the front door of the store was smashed.

“A boy, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”