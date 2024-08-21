Watch: Hezbollah rocket attack hits Israeli homes in annexed Golan Heights

Click here to view this content.

Hezbollah damaged several Israeli homes after firing a barrage of 50 rockets towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday morning.

Israeli medics treated a man in his 30s for shrapnel wounds, while one home was engulfed in large flames following a direct hit from a rocket.

Uri Kellner, head of the Golan Regional Council, called on Israel to “stop” the near daily cross-border attacks, which have left 60,000 internally displaced, and “restore security to the residents”.

Hezbollah said the attack was in response to an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon on Tuesday night that killed one and injured 19.

Israel, meanwhile, attacked Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon again overnight, striking a number of its military structures and weapons storage facilities in the area of the Beqaa Valley.

Israel Defence Forces said “secondary explosions were identified”, following the airstrikes, indicating the “presence of large amounts of weapons in the facilities”.

One member of Hezbollah was killed in southern Lebanon, it said.

The fresh strikes come as ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel are said to be “on the brink of collapse”, with no clear alternative in sight, sources told Politico.

The deal on the table, presented by Washington following a two-day summit in Doha last week, is the “strongest form of the deal to date”, as it includes terms that are “tailored to the demands of both Hamas and Israel”, two US and two Israeli officials said.

“We don’t know if [Hamas leader, Yahya] Sinwar wants this deal. But if we don’t get the deal there’s a chance that Iran attacks and this escalates into a full-blown confrontation,” said one official familiar with Israel’s stance on negotiations.

While the talks are set to resume in Cairo on Thursday and Friday, an Israeli official told The Telegraph that it might be postponed to next week.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is facing internal criticism for issuing public statements about sensitive issues still being negotiated on, such as his insistence that Israel continue to control the Philadelphi corridor, which separates Egypt and Gaza.

“Maximalist statements like this are not constructive to getting a ceasefire deal across the finish line,” a US official told Axios.

Hamas has so far outright rejected the American ceasefire proposal, claiming it adds Israeli demands that were not included in the outline first presented by Joe Biden, the US president, in May.

