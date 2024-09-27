Watch: Hillsborough Sheriff's chopper shows Helene aftermath in Town 'N Country

CBC
After going unsolved for 38 years, a man has been arrested in the killing of a 15-year-old girl in Iqaluit. Jopey Atsiqtaq is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mary Ann Birmingham. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.Mary Ann Birmingham died in her home in Iqaluit on May 26, 1986. For the first time, a suspect has been charged in connection with her death. (RCMP)Birmingham died on May 26, 1986 in her home in Iqaluit.At least 60 people packed the courtroom gallery, so