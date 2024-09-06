Watch: Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf squares up to group of men outside Edinburgh pub

Shia LaBeouf in Edinburgh

Shia LaBeouf has been filmed squaring up to a group of men outside of an Edinburgh pub.

The American actor, 38, was filmed shouting, “Let’s go. I’m right here, motherf-----” as he removed his cap and raised his fists on Saturday night.

Two other men attempted to restrain LaBeouf during the incident near the OX184 bar in the city’s Old Town.

An onlooker caught him on camera throwing his cap to the ground as he told an unknown male reveller to fight him.

LaBeouf is in Scotland while his wife, Mia Goth, films for an upcoming film about Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

One barman said the actor was “nothing but nice” when he visited the Whistlebinkies pub, just around the corner from OX184, the day before.

“He was in there on the Friday,” the bar worker told The Sun. “He was nothing but nice to people in there.

“Everyone said he was nothing but lovely.

“Apparently the stuff that happened in the video was the day after. I knew something had kicked off, but something kicks off in the Cowgate every day.”

LeBeouf’s representatives were approached for comment.

In January, it was reported that the Hollywood star was considering becoming a Catholic deacon after finding God while working on a film.

The actor converted to Catholicism after working on a film about the 20th century saint Padre Pio, an Italian friar who suffered stigmata.

The religious awakening of the Transformers actor came after years of eccentric behaviour, and more recently allegations he had physically abused his former partner.

The actor worked on a number of high-profile films, and became known for stunts including walking the Berlin Film Festival red carpet with a paper bag on his head, spending 24 hours in a lift as part of a performance art piece, and copying the words of other celebrities during interviews.

He has been arrested several times, including at New York theatre Studio 54 in 2014, and in 2017 after subjecting police to a drunken rant, which he called “a new low”.

In 2020 he was sued by his former partner, the singer known as FKA Twigs, who alleged that she had been physically and emotionally abused. It was alleged that the actor knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection.

The actor said he was “ashamed” and “sorry” for those he had hurt as a result of his alcoholism. He later denied the allegations against him, and a trial is set to take place this year.