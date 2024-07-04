WATCH: Hot & humid 4th, afternoon storms possible
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Fourth of July forecast.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
A powerful and dangerous Hurricane Beryl is churning the Caribbean Sea. Get the latest tropical forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. Drone footage showed ripped-off roofs and other houses demolished by the force of the winds.
As global temperatures keep rising, the rush to fully electrify one of the poorest regions in the United States is more urgent than ever.
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern US
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
The invasive snake was captured at the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area west of Fort Lauderdale.
Scientists have identified a giant salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs that likely ruled waters 280 million years ago.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
It wouldn’t feel like a weekend this year without the threat for showers and thunderstorms. However, this weekend we will get the rain over with early and ultimately more of the weekend will be sunny than soggy.
Portions of South Texas are now within the forecast cone of Hurricane Beryl, which could arrive to the state over the weekend or early Monday.
Freya, a six-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
Building instability and an approaching cold front will put southern Ontario in the risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Watch for heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Death Valley, California, is expecting a roasting heat wave this July 4th week—and could break its own record for the world’s hottest place within days.Temperatures will be so blistering that rescue helicopters will not be allowed to fly.The heat wave currently scorching California is expected to bring exceptionally high temperatures to Death Valley this week. Weather geeks are closely monitoring the situation, hoping to see the mercury rise above 130 degrees Fahrenheit. (At 131 degrees, tender
Watch this teacher take a frightening dip in the ocean to overcome her fear of sharks.
Meteorologist Alena Lee shows how scattered storms are in the forecast for July Fourth in Maryland. See her updated timeline.
A lightning strike caused the larger of two wildfires that has killed at least two people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,400 structures in New Mexico, authorities said Wednesday. The South Fork Fire was first reported June 17 on the Mescalero Apache Reservation and forced the evacuation of the Village of Ruidoso. The wildfire now is 87% contained after burning more than 27 square miles.