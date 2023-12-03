WATCH: Hundreds protest against Israeli government in Tel Aviv
The protest comes as Israel and Hamas returned to trading strikes after the expiry of a truce on Friday, with both sides brushing off international calls to extend the pause.
The protest comes as Israel and Hamas returned to trading strikes after the expiry of a truce on Friday, with both sides brushing off international calls to extend the pause.
The Kremlin is worried about the political impact of war disaffection leading up to the 2024 presidential election, according to a US think tank.
It's a trap. But Trump set himself up for another bruising lesson over trying to repeal Obamacare.
A Ukrainian official told the BBC they had preempted the China train diversion, and Russians fell into the sabotage "trap."
A video circulating online, captured by a reconnaissance drone, allegedly shows Russian troops shooting two unarmed Ukrainian military personnel who were attempting to surrender near Stepove on the Avdiivka front.
The disgraced congressman fired off a series of tweets promising to file ethics complaints against some of the House members who voted him out.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) went after Republicans who voted to expel former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Friday but still support former President Trump, arguing Trump is much worse than Santos. Santos was expelled in a 311-114-2 vote early Friday, the third such attempt against the New York congressman over a series of alleged ethics…
Vice President Kamala Harris said Washington will not allow for the forced relocations of Palestinians or any redrawing of the current border of the Gaza Strip in a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
The recent attempt by China’s President Xi Jinping to halt worsening relations with the US in San Francisco – and so help his ever-downward-spiraling economy – was widely celebrated by the financial press, which noted the standing ovation American business elites gave Xi in San Francisco, after he told them that China is a “big market” and a willing “partner and friend” of the US.
The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were reportedly using SIM cards from Kyivstar "to control Shahed drones."
The former president went in on the 2020 election during a swing through Iowa on Saturday, even claiming that he still wants to "redo" it
Europe is not ready for war with an aggressive Russia and risks being “washed away” in a conflict, like how Napoleon dismantled the Holy Roman Empire, warns Germany’s pre-eminent military historian Sönke Neitzel, The Times reported on Nov. 30.
No shortage of viewpoints about propriety of former President Trump’s attendance at this year’s Palmetto Bowl (Letters to the Editor)
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has a poster hanging on a wall of his office in Tel Aviv, in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. At the bottom are Hamas' junior field commanders. At the top is its high command, including Mohammed Deif, the shadowy mastermind of last month's assault.
But a Ukrainian commander insisted the country's military was "firmly holding the lines".
Guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, carried out a successful attack against Russian invasion forces around lunchtime on Dec. 1, the press service of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence or HUR has said.
When human rights activist Ziv Stahl was awakened to the booms of rocket fire on October 7, while staying at her sister’s home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, she did not for a moment anticipate the scale of the terrorist attack unfolding around her. Nor did she imagine the horror she would feel when she later called the police, who “basically told me no one is coming.”
Randy Boissonnault, the federal minister of employment and official languages, is accusing certain provincial premiers of standing in the way of Canada's "ambition.""We have a lot of ambition as a country and yet we've got provincial premiers that are kind of stuck in the past and don't want to see us build, don't want to see us grow," he told host Catherine Cullen in an interview on CBC Radio's The House."There are great things that we can do with this country if we had provincial partners want
A transgender refugee who carried a placard that said “Israel burn in hell” at a pro-Palestine rally claimed it had been “picked up from a bench” and she did not understand it because it was written in English.
In a recent interview with Radio NV, Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center of Military-Law Researches, shed light on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s call for Ukraine to fortify its defenses.
A federal judge has dismissed a pair of arguments from Donald Trump's legal team, striking down an argument that the former president has blanket immunity in the election interference case proceedings against him.