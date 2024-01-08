Watch: Idris Elba raps about knife crime in appeal to ban 'zombie knives'

Idris Elba has released a rap about knife crime to launch a new campaign to stop tragedies.

The Luther star is appealing for the Government to urgently enact a ban on “zombie knives” and machetes in Britain.

Mr Elba, 51, has released a single and music video, titled Knives Down, to coincide with the launch of his Don’t Stop Your Future (DSYF) campaign.

Launched on the first day of 2024 that Parliament is back in session, DSYF’s website explains that its aim is “to raise serious youth violence to the top of the political agenda, where it belongs”.

Alongside the music video, a series of outfits were laid out in Parliament Square to represent lives lost to knife crime last year.

The actor said: “Back in August, the Government promised to ban zombie knives and machetes. But four months later, the legislation needed has only just started its slow journey through Parliament. We’re asking for the ban to be implemented immediately.”

The Home Office announced tougher measures on machetes and zombie-style knives in August last year, but they have yet to be enacted in law.

Idris Elba stands in Parliament Square with piles of clothing, each of which represents a life lost to knife crime last year - FRANK AUGSTEIN/AP

Zombie knives are defined as knives with both a straight and a serrated edge.

Machetes and knives designed to look intimidating and threatening will be made illegal, while the maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons will be increased from six months to two years.

However, the measures are part of the criminal justice bill which is currently being considered by Parliament.

When discussing the efficacy of “stop and search” in reducing knife crime, Mr Elba said “There are hard facts that stop and search may do some help, but it’s not eradicating the issue.

“Some kids are carrying these knives because they’re scared, and some are carrying knives because it makes them feel more protected.”

The music video, directed by MD Films, shows Mr Elba holding a debate at the House of Commons alongside victims’ family members to highlight the sheer volume of fatalities.

Mr Elba is also calling for a new coalition to end knife crime to connect people “from Government to grassroots organisations, sporting bodies to young people themselves”.

‘Weapons sold every day’

The campaign states how immediate change needs to happen, not only in Government but also in tech companies.

“Weapons are being advertised and sold to kids online every day,” he added. “They should be stepping up to help – and stopping those who profit from putting weapons in the hands of young people.”

The website says “that cuts to youth services manifest in a rise in youth violence. The last decade of cuts has stripped our communities of the tools they need to provide our kids with opportunities, support and hope. Without those three things, their future – and ours – will be stopped”.

There have been several high-profile crimes since the measures were announced, including the killing of schoolgirl Elianne Andam.

The 15-year-old was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon, south London, in September with what is believed to be a large zombie knife. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government recognised there was more to do, but said knife crime was down by 7 per cent and the number of hospital admissions from knife injuries had fallen by a quarter.

Campaigners have called for an immediate ban on machetes and zombie-style knives, comparing the delay with the way the ban on XL bully dogs was introduced within months.

