How to watch Inoue vs Tapales: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing today

Marlon Tapales is hoping to be the man to defeat Naoya Inoue in Tokyo when the pair duel to unify the super-bantamweight division today.

The undefeated Japanese champion is looking to become the undisputed king of a second weight class having conquered the bantamweight division last year.

WBA and IBF belt-holder Tapales stands in his way and has been receiving tips from fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao ahead of the fight at Ariake Arena.

Inoue, 30, stepped up into the division to spectacularly stop Stephen Fulton on this stage in July, crowning his 25th win with his 22nd KO.

Where to watch Inoue vs Tapales

TV channel: The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena. Coverage starts at 8am GMT with ring walks set for approximately 12pm.

There is no PPV price set for the fight, instead fans can pay £21-a-month for six months of Now TV access to Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

