WATCH: Isolated storm threat Monday, cooler this week

Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
Ernesto regained its hurricane strength on Sunday as it takes aim at Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm and with "dangerous beach conditions" along the U.S. East Coast through early this week.
After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place. Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a.m.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain flooded roads in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly in Mississauga. On Sunday, Environment Canada said a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect.
Potent setup is bring severe weather into the Prairies on Sunday with very large hail and the risk of tornadoes as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet provides more details.
Join Meteorologist Shannon Fernando as she explains how the incoming stormy weather in Atlantic Canada is due to Tropical Storm Ernesto. Ernesto will bring significant moisture and strong winds leading to the risk of torrential downpours. Also, an incoming low pressure system which brought storms to southern Ontario will bring an additional round of showers .
The tropical storm continues to move slowly northward towards Canadian waters after making landfall in Bermuda on Saturday
Environment Canada posted their latest track of Hurricane Ernesto on social media on Sunday morning. Hurricane Ernesto is expected to bring rain and some wind to southeastern Newfoundland, according to Environment Canada's Sunday morning update. The department says Ernesto will be transitioning into a post-tropical storm as it passes south of the Avalon Peninsula late Monday. "It may pass close enough, however, to bring some rain and wind to portions of the Avalon Peninsula."
Ernesto was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday night, with the National Hurricane Center warning of dangerous conditions for East Coast beaches. The hurricane -- which over the past week has caused major power outages and flooding in Puerto Rico and Bermuda -- is out over the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph. It made landfall in Bermuda early on Saturday, dumping 7 to 9 inches of rain and flooding parts of the island.