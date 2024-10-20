How to watch Jaguars vs Patriots: NFL London 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream today

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots this afternoon as the 2024 NFL London Games conclude.

It was a harrowing start to the Jags’ latest extended stay across the Atlantic last weekend, when they were demolished 35-16 by No1 pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to heap yet more pressure on under-fire head coach Doug Pederson.

Now Trevor Lawrence and Co move on to Wembley, scene of their rousing win over the Atlanta Falcons 12 months ago. The Jaguars arrive at the home of English soccer sitting rock bottom of the AFC South and absolutely desperate to avoid dropping to a dismal 1-6, their lone win so far this season coming with a nervy last-gasp triumph over the Indianapolis Colts in week five.

They can have no excuses against the rebuilding New England Patriots, who also currently sit at 1-5 after a challenging start to the Jerod Mayo era following the departure of legendary head coach Bill Belichick in January after 24 years at the helm.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to deny New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye his first NFL victory in London (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Pats were initially reluctant to throw in No3 overall draft pick Drake Maye to start the season behind one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, but four consecutive losses with limited veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback following a surprise week one defeat of the Bengals in Cincinnati has led to a change of heart.

The former North Carolina star made his first career start in a tough match-up with the Houston Texans last weekend, showing plenty of signs of promise as he threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his two interceptions.

Jaguars vs Patriots start time

Sunday’s game is due to kick off at 2:30pm BST, which is 9:30am ET in both New England and Jacksonville.

Wembley Stadium is the venue for the final game of the 2024 NFL London series, with the Vikings vs Jets and Jaguars vs Bears games having both been held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks.

How to watch Jaguars vs Patriots

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, today’s game is being broadcast live via DAZN and NFL Game Pass International.

Free-to-air coverage is also available live on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage beginning at 2pm BST.