Watch Jake Paul prank call Mike Perry, troll him ahead of boxing match

Jake Paul tried to get a rise out of Mike Perry before they step into the ring.

Paul (9-1) faces Perry (0-1) in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match July 20 in Tampa, Fla. The event airs on DAZN pay-per-view.

Paul posed as boxing reporter Dan Rafael and asked Perry a couple of questions regarding their fight. First one was how he sees the fight ending, and the second one was what he’s going to do when Paul “knocks you the f*ck out.”

Naturally, that caused Perry to go on an expletive-filled tirade. Watch Perry’s reaction in the video below (h/t Championship Rounds).

Jake Paul prank called Mike Perry and Mike started going off on him 😭😭 🎥 TikTok / @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/TOPCxfFOzd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 11, 2024

After he boxes Perry, Paul already has his next task booked when he takes on Mike Tyson in November. “The Problem Child” also intends on making his MMA debut for PFL soon, proposing Perry himself as an option, as well as former foe Diaz.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie