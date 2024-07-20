How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: TV channel, live stream and PPV price

Jake Paul makes his return to the boxing ring tonight, with former UFC star and now bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry his opponent in Florida.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer was set to face heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in Texas on Saturday evening in a huge Netflix event, only for 'Iron Mike' to postpone the bout until November due to a health scare.

That means former MMA star Perry was drafted in instead as Paul puts his 9-1 record on the line in an 11th professional boxing contest. Away from the main event, Amanda Serrano will take on Stevie Morgan on the undercard, having seen her huge rematch with Katie Taylor also pushed back to November.

The undercard action will begin around 2am UK time tonight heading into Sunday morning, with main event ring walks expected at approximately 5am BST.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch tonight’s fight live.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99. Coverage of the prelims begins at 12am UK time on Saturday night into Sunday. Coverage of the main undercard will begin at 2am.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event can watch it live online via the DAZN website and app.

Live blog: You can follow Jake Paul vs Mike Perry and the full undercard with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.

