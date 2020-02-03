Watch Jennifer Lopez and Her Daughter Emme's Incredible Super Bowl Halftime Duet

From House Beautiful

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football; others tune in just for halftime. This year, the extravagant performance came courtesy of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who spent weeks rehearsing a number that was worth the wait. It had everything: sparkly bodysuits, fireworks, armies of backup dancers, and Twitter gushing over J.Lo and Shakira's incredible dance moves. But the big standout moment came when Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme sang with her on stage. The two did “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka" together. Shakira played the drums, and then she and J.Lo sang together to wrap the performance.

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez teased ahead of the performance that J.Lo's kids could be involved. "I think you have great, great info," he told Entertainment Tonight regarding the possibility. "I think there's—exactly what you said, and I'm gonna leave it right there because...if you keep this interview up, I'm going to be demoted to Uber driver and security for Jennifer, so I think it's gonna be great."

Lopez teased footage of her daughter Emme at rehearsal before:

Rodriguez teased that a lot of "surprises" are in store: "It's gonna be an unbelievable show," he started. "I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic. I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what's really great is you're gonna have Shakira, and obviously you're going to have Jennifer, and there's so many surprises that you're going to be blown away by."

