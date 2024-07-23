Watch: Jimin of BTS performs 'Who' on 'Tonight Show'

Jimin performed "Who," a single from his album "Muse," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop star and member of boy band BTS performed his song "Who" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Jimin was joined by backup dancers as he sang and danced in an empty atrium.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said he got to hear "Who" before it was released after running into Jimin in the recording studio.

BTS attends the Grammy Awards in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"Who" is a single from Jimin's second full-length solo album, Muse. The singer released the album and a music video for "Who" on Friday.

BTS performs on "Good Morning America" in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Muse also features the tracks "Rebirth (Intro)," "Interlude: Showtime," "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" featuring Loco, "Slow Dance" featuring Sofia Carson, "Be Mine" and "Closer Than This." The album is Jimin's second after Face, released in March 2023.

As a full group, BTS consists of Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.