How to watch Joshua vs Dubois: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing today

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois meet in the Wembley ring tonight in what is one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

A sold-out crowd of 96,000 is expected at the national stadium, as Dubois defends his IBF heavyweight title and Joshua bids to become a three-time world champion.

Dubois has faced questions over the legitimacy of his position as world champion, having been elevated after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt earlier this summer.

The Ukrainian has opted to pursue a rematch with Tyson Fury later this year, rather than fulfil his mandatory requirements against Dubois, who he beat last year.

Wins since then for Dubois over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic have swiftly returned the 27-year-old to boxing’s top table, though this is by far the biggest occasion of his career, against an opponent who has been here before.

Joshua stopped Wladimir Klitschko in a Wembley epic in 2017, a year after becoming world champion for the first time. A shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr derailed the Briton’s progress, before he was then beaten twice in the space of 11 months by Usyk.

There have been signs that the ruthless brutality seen early in Joshua’s career is returning, with Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou recently swept aside, but Dubois represents a significant step up, and the toughest test of Joshua’s career since those Usyk bouts.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois

TV channel and live stream: Joshua vs Dubois will be shown live in the UK via DAZN’s pay-per-view service, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

DAZN have announced that the card is available to buy for £19.99, which includes a seven-day free trial to the platform.

Sky Sports are charging £19.95, where coverage starts at 4pm. It will cost £19.99 on TNT Sports, who will also start their broadcast at 4pm.

Live blog: You will be able to follow the entire card live on the night with Standard Sport’s fight blog.