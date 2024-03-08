How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing tonight

Anthony Joshua meets Francis Ngannou in another huge boxing event in Saudi Arabia tonight.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion is looking to do what great rival Tyson Fury could not and put on an impressive display against the ex-UFC star in Riyadh.

Ngannou shocked the world by first flooring and then running a bloodied Fury close on his professional boxing debut back in October, losing only to a controversial decision.

Clearly a dangerous opponent despite his limited time in the ring, it will be fascinating to see how Joshua deals with the pressure.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the blockbuster fight live this evening.

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou

TV channel and live stream: Joshua vs Ngannou is being shown live in the UK via both DAZN’s pay-per-view service and Sky Sports Box Office.

For those who already have a subscription to DAZN, the fight will be available to purchase at a cost of £18.99. Otherwise new customers can pay £19.99 to buy the event and get a free month’s subscription to DAZN in the process.

Live blog: Follow the entire card live tonight with Standard Sport’s live fight blog.

