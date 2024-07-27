How to watch Joyce vs Chisora: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora meet in a boxing ring tonight for a huge London showdown.

The British heavyweights clash in what could be a blockbuster main event at the O2 Arena, with ‘The Juggernaut’ under pressure.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW JOYCE VS CHISORA LIVE!

Joyce laboured to a victory against Kash Ali back in March as he began his steps across the comeback trail following dual defats to Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang.

Another defeat here would surely spell the end for him at the top level.

Chisora, meanwhile, has suggested this will indeed be his final professional fight after 48 bouts during a remarkable career.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the fight.

How to watch Joyce vs Chisora

TV channel: In the UK, the card is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 6:15pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow Joyce vs Chisora and Saturday night’s entire fight card with Standard Sport’s live blog.