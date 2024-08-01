Watch Kelly Clarkson's Passionate Performance of Carrie Underwood's 'Blown Away' on Kellyoke

On Wednesday, Underwood was announced as Katy Perry's replacement on the 'American Idol' judges panel

Are you ready to get "Blown Away" by Kelly Clarkson's latest Kellyoke?

On the Thursday, July 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson took the stage for her Kellyoke segment and performed a rendition of Carrie Underwood's hit song "Blown Away."

Rocking a striped button down shirt, tan shorts and a red lip, Clarkson, 42, belted out the lyrics to the classic song.

"Shatter every window 'til it's all blown away/Every brick, every board, every slamming door blown away," Clarkson sang. "'Til there's nothing left standing, nothing left of yesterday/Every tear-soaked whiskey memory blown away/Blown away (Blown away)."

Underwood, 41, released "Blown Away" in 2012 and the song was featured on the album with the same name. The song earned Underwood two Grammy Awards for best country song and best country solo performance.

Clarkson's cover of the song proved to be serendipitous with the announcement of Underwood's return to American Idol just a week later on Good Morning America (Clarkson won its inaugural season). The "Cowboy Casanova" singer, who won the competition show on season four, will join as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The ABC morning show previewed a video also shared on social media of Underwood's Idol debut, filmed when she was heading from her hometown in Checotah, Oklahoma to audition for the show.

"I remember being at home in our little house and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, 'If you want to go, I'll drive you,' " Underwood, who's the first former contestant to join the judges panel, said. "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show."

Detailing her many accomplishments since, Underwood concluded, "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."

Season 23 will premiere in spring 2025 with Ryan Seacrest as host. Seacrest, who announced her win back in 2005, celebrated the exciting announcement on social media.

"It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of [American Idol] 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table," Seacrest wrote on Instagram shortly after the announcement. "Welcome home, @carrieunderwood !"



