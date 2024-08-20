Watch: Kentucky abortion rights advocate shows support for Kamala Harris in DNC speech

Hadley Duvall, a well-known abortion rights advocate for Kentucky, showed support for Vice President Kamala Harris during a speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday.

The speech lasted just over two minutes in front of a packed crowd at the DNC, which is being held in Chicago from Aug. 19-22. Hadley started her speech by sharing her story about the sexual abuse she endured by her stepfather, who is now in prison for related charges.

Duvall was 12 years old when the incident happened, which resulted in her getting pregnant. She had a miscarriage before she had to make a choice about termination.

She said she remembered taking a pregnancy test and it coming back positive.

“That was the first time I was ever told, ‘you have options,’” Duvall said. “I can’t imagine not having a choice, but today that’s the reality for many women and girls across the country because of Donald Trump’s abortion bans.”

Hadley Duvall of Kentucky speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago Aug 19, 2024.

Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Texas, Kaitlyn Joshua of Louisiana and Hadley Duvall of Kentucky speak Aug 19, 2024 during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

Hadley Duvall’s Aug 19, 2024 speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago lasted just over two minutes.

Duvall said Kamala Harris will sign a national law to restore the right to an abortion if she is voted president. Duvall wanted other victims and survivors experiencing similar trauma to know their voices are heard and seen.

“She will fight for every woman and every girl, even those who are not fighting for her,” Duvall said of Harris.

Duvall ended her appearance on stage by introducing Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for his speech. In a post on X, Beshear said Duvall is one of the bravest people he’s ever met.

“Her courage to share her pain and her truth to help others is incredible and I am so proud to know her,” Beshear said on X.

Duvall quickly gained fame when she was featured in a commercial from Beshear’s re-election campaign. The ad hammered governor candidate Daniel Cameron for his defense of Kentucky’s abortion bans and their lack of rape and incest exceptions.

Duvall was also featured in an ad from the re-election campaign of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Two bills to add exceptions for rape, incest and nonviable pregnancies were again proposed in the Kentucky General Assembly’s regular session earlier this year. One bill, titled “Hadley’s Law,” was sponsored by Senate Minority Whip David Yates, D-Louisville and the other was filed by Rep. Ken Fleming, R-Louisville.

Neither proposal was heard in committee.