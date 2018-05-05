Watch Kentucky Derby 2018 Live: Time, Location, How to Stream

“The most exciting two minutes in sports” only happens on the first weekend in May. This Saturday 20 horses are expected to get in the starting gate to run the one and a quarter mile around the track at Churchill Downs while millions watch.

The race is the first of three that make up the Triple Crown. The subsequent races, the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes are scheduled for later in May and in June. Some fans of the race throw parties themed for the race with the drinks traditionally served at the track and the outfits to match those who attend the race, extravagant hats included.

kentuck derby winner More

Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports

Trending: Trump Boasts His Approval Rating is ‘Above Obama’ Based on Poll That Consistently Favors Him

2018 Kentucky Derby Day Schedule:

The first race of the day is set to happen at 10:30 a.m. ET and races continue throughout the day, happening every half hour or so until the horses running the Derby leave the barn and head for the Paddock at Churchill Downs. Around 6:30 p.m. the jockeys and horses will head to the starting gate, according to the Kentucky Derby schedule. Shortly thereafter, if all goes according to plan at 6:46 p.m. the horses and their riders will speed around the track in pursuit of the title “Kentucky Derby winner.”

How to watch the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby:

There are a few ways to watch the Derby this year for those who aren't in attendance. The Derby will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports. Live coverage of the day starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. NBCSN will also have coverage beginning at noon, according to NBC.

For those without a TV or those who exclusively stream, NBC’s coverage will be available to stream online with a cable login. That login can be used for the NBC and NBCSports app on iOS, Android, Roku and more devices.

Don't miss: Hawaii Volcano Eruption Map: Where Is Lava Forcing Residents to Evacuate?

For those without cable or a cable login finding a way to stream the race may take some work. Hulu’s Live TV offers a free trial for new users depending on user location. Hulu TV includes NBC and NBCSN.

YouTube also offers a live TV option that includes NBC and NBCSN and has a free trial available for some users. Anyone who signs up for one of these free trials should remember to cancel the subscription before the trial is up.

kentucky derby More

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek