Watch kids' cute reaction after deployed dad sneaks into family photo to surprise them

Staff Sergeant Zach Grundy, from West Lafayette, Indiana, hadn't seen his children, Addaline, Aurora, and Avery, for a year while serving overseas with the Indiana National Guard. When he returned, he and his wife, Bethany, decided to keep it a secret in order to spring a surprise on their kids during a family vacation.

Watch the video above to see three young kids photobombed by their military dad

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this military dad photobomb his kids after return from overseas