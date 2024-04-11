Watch: Kim Jong-un laughs while discussing war preparations

Kim Jong-un has warned now is the time to be prepared for war as he smiled and laughed during a visit to a North Korean military university in Pyongyang.

The leader of North Korea said “uncertain and unstable” geopolitical situations surrounding his country mean that now more than ever it should be ready for war, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

He was then quoted as saying, if provoked, North Korea will “deal a death blow to the enemy without hesitation by mobilising all means in its possession”.

The state-run television programme aired footage of Kim’s visit to Kim Jong II University of Military and Politics on Wednesday, where he was handed flowers and cheered by army officials.

The partially blurred video shows him inspecting what is thought to be a miniature sculpture of Seoul, South Korea’s capital, including its Han River and maps of the peninsula.

North Korea has increased weapons production under Kim and forged closer military ties with Russia, reportedly supplying Moscow with upwards of three million artillery shells to aid its war with Ukraine.

The university is named after Kim’s father – who died in 2011 – and provides the “highest seat of military education” in the country, according to state media.