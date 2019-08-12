Watch King Combs’ New Videos for “Surf” and “The West”

King Combs stars in his own doubleheader when he dropped off two videos for his latest singles "Surf" and "The West."

In both "Surf" and "The West," King Combs shows his ability to blend the East Coast styles birthed by his father's Bad Boy record label with his Los Angeles surroundings. For "Surf," Combs, The City Girls' Yung Miami, AZChike, and Tee Grizzley match the song's energy by putting together an extravagant pool party. The video starts off with a scene featuring comedian Desi Banks. It then transitions to a lavish L.A. mansion where he's hosting the party.

The vibes of New York and California become more pronounced in the video for "The West." For this visual, Combs and Kai Ca$h bring New York to the West Coast. The video starts off with the two Diddy bopping on the California beach, but the Statue of Liberty is in the background. They then take a traditional New York City yellow cab on a tour through L.A. To cap off the record, Combs secured a chorus from the incarcerated West Coast staple 03 Greedo.

These two tracks are standout singles from his Cyncerely, C3 collective project which dropped in March. Spike Jordan directed "Surf" while Jack Berger was behind "The West."

You can watch "Surf" above and "The West" below.