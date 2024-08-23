How to Watch the “Kingsman” Movies in Order: From the Agency's Origins to Eggsy's Future

The 'Kingsman' movies offer a stylish mix of action and humor, but their timeline can be tricky

Moviestore/Shutterstock Colin Firth 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' Film - 2015

Warning: Kingsman spoilers ahead!

The Kingsman films take viewers on a thrilling journey of elite spy missions, blending high-octane action with humor, historical context and razor-sharp style.

The franchise, based on the comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons and directed by Matthew Vaughn, has quickly become a favorite among action-comedy fans.

With a star-studded cast in every installment, each film delves deeper into the complex history and evolution of the fictional Kingsman organization, a group of elite secret agents who operate under the guise of a high-end tailor shop in London, exploring the origins of its members and the threats they face. The franchise even had a spinoff with the February 2024 film Argylle which included Henry Cavill as a Kingsman agent.

Notable stars include Colin Firth as Harry Hart, a seasoned Kingsman agent; Taron Egerton as Eggsy Unwin, a young recruit with a troubled past; and Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, a key figure in the formation of the agency.

But with its mix of modern-day adventures and historical origins, figuring out how to watch the Kingsman movies in chronological order can be tricky with the three films and a fourth, Kingsman: The Blue Blood, on the way.

To find out how to watch the Kingsman franchise in chronological order, keep reading.

How to watch the Kingsman movies in release order

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

The King's Man (2021)

How to watch the Kingsman movies in chronological order

The King's Man (2021)

20TH CENTURY FOX/Moviestore/Shutterstock Ralph Fiennes 'The King's Man' film - 2021

The King's Man takes viewers back to the origins of the Kingsman agency during World War I, and serves as the starting point for the franchise timeline, laying the foundation for the events that unfold in the later films.

The film centers on Oxford (Fiennes), who forms a network of spies from his household staff to combat a mysterious cabal known as "The Flock," led by the sinister Shepherd (Matthew Goode).

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand sets off a chain of events leading to the war, and Oxford's group works behind the scenes to prevent further global chaos. The film also introduces Oxford’s son, Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who becomes increasingly involved in the conflict, despite his father’s warnings.

As the story progresses, the establishment of the Kingsman agency unfolds, with Oxford eventually purchasing the famous tailor shop that becomes the organization's headquarters.

The King's Man is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ and rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Moviestore/Shutterstock Colin Firth, Taron Egerton 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' Film - 2015

Kingsman: The Secret Service takes place in the modern day and introduces Eggsy (Egerton), a troubled young man recruited into the secret Kingsman organization by agent Hart (Firth).

As Eggsy undergoes rigorous training, Hart investigates billionaire Richmond Valentine's (Samuel L. Jackson) plan to trigger global violence through SIM cards. After Hart is killed, Eggsy teams up with fellow agents to stop Valentine in order to save the world. By the film’s end, Eggsy steps into his mentor's shoes, continuing the legacy of the Kingsman.

The film marks the beginning of Eggsy's journey as a Kingsman agent and is set squarely in the middle of the chronological timeline.

Kingsman: The Secret Service is available to watch with an MGM+ subscription and to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

G Keyte/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Channing Tatum, Halle Berry "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" Film - 2017

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Eggsy (Egerton) faces a new threat when Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore), leader of the Golden Circle drug cartel, destroys Kingsman's headquarters. Eggsy and a surviving agent, Merlin (Mark Strong), ally with their American counterparts, the Statesman, to stop Poppy's plan to unleash a deadly toxin.

Along the way, they discover Hart (Firth) is still alive but suffering from amnesia, and work to restore his memory and bring him back into the fold. The film boasts an impressive cast of both cameos and supporting roles, including Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal and Elton John (who makes an appearance as himself).

The upcoming Kingsman: The Blue Blood, will follow the events of The Golden Circle. Vaughn told Collider in 2024 that it will be the last linear installment in the series and conclude the relationship between Hart and Eggsy.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is available to stream on Hulu with a Live TV add-on and to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.