Watch: Lashana Lynch hunts 'Jackal' Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne is The Jackal. Photo courtesy of Peacock

July 26 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for The Day of the Jackal on Friday during the Olympics. The series premieres Nov. 7.

Eddie Redmayne stars as an assassin who changes his identity, challenging the agents (Lashana Lynch) in pursuit of him. The trailer shows Jackal's preparations for the kill and transformations into multiple disguises.

Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel was first adapted into a movie in 1973. Fred Zinnemann directed Edward Fox as The Jackal and Michael Lonsdale leading the French Organisation armée secrète.

The Jackal's target in that film was French President Charles de Gaulle.

A 1997 remake cast Bruce Willis as The Jackal and Richard Gere as an IRA agent offered a pardon in return for preventing The Jackal's next assassination, the target of which is also what Gere's character must deduce.