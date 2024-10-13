Watch: Last video of Alex Salmond the day before he died

Alex Salmond accused the EU of secretly conspiring with the UK Government against Scottish independence the day before he died of a suspected heart attack.

The former first minister, taking part in a panel discussion at a conference in Ohrid, North Macedonia on Friday, singled out José Manuel Barroso, the former European Commission president, as being “not at all helpful to Scotland” in the run-up to the 2014 referendum.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Barroso had warned that it would be “extremely difficult, if not impossible” for an independent Scotland to join the EU in a major blow to the Yes campaign run by Mr Salmond.

He lost when 55 per cent of Scots voted to stay in the UK, though the result was far closer than many expected when David Cameron agreed to an independence referendum.

Mr Salmond died on Saturday after collapsing following a lunch, the day after making the remarks. Plans are being put in place to have his body repatriated to the UK, with his allies hoping for RAF assistance.

In some of his final public remarks, he suggested that an alleged covert partnership between the UK and EU against his campaign had backfired as it indirectly led to the Brexit vote less than two years later.

“It is a reasonable supposition that if Scotland had voted for independence, then England, two years later, would not have voted to leave the European Union,” Mr Salmond told delegates.

“For a start, David Cameron would have resigned as prime minister. Also, the whole nature and psychology of that referendum would have been fundamentally different, if indeed it had taken place at all.”

He added: “So the interesting thing is that although Scotland lost an opportunity, the UK has been diminished.

“The European Union of that time, president Barroso in particular, was not helpful at all to Scotland. In fact [he] was secretly combining with the UK Government.

“What happened as a result of that, is the UK, one of the major players in the European Union, ended up leaving 18 months later. So in many ways, it was a bad outcome for Europe as a whole.”

‘I will not be buying lunch’

Apparently in good spirits, Mr Salmond had earlier made a joke about Scots’ reputation for thriftiness to the international audience, warning them he would not be buying anyone lunch as “I’m Scottish after all, we don’t do these sort of things.”

Mr Salmond was taking part in a discussion chaired by Ivica Bocevski, a Macedonian diplomat who expressed unhappiness that his country was still a candidate for EU membership rather than a full member.

He died following a lunch, the day after he took part in the panel discussion.

Mark Donfried, director of the Academy for Cultural Diplomacy which organised the event, said the conference had been left “in a state of shock” over the death of the former first minister.

“He was really in the best of spirits, the best of health,” Mr Donfried said.

“I was sitting across from him at lunch yesterday [Saturday] when all of a sudden he just went out and fell into the arms of a colleague of mine on the other side of the table.

“I immediately got up and ran to call an ambulance and when I came back, he was on the floor.”

He added: “We’re all completely shocked – the entire hotel, the conference, it’s been very difficult for all of us. He was a great man who we all looked up to and so we’re still all in a state of shock.”

Scottish politics had been thrown into turmoil by the sudden loss of one of the most consequential politicians in the country’s history.

Senior SNP figures, such as John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon, have paid tribute to his achievements despite his bitter falling out with them over recent years.

Joanna Cherry, a former SNP MP who was a close ally of Mr Salmond, claimed on Sunday he had been “stabbed in the back” by former colleagues but that in time his reputation would be fully restored following sexual assault allegations.

Mr Salmond was cleared of multiple sexual misconduct charges at a trial in 2020 and had also succeeded in having a civil service probe into allegations against him ruled unlawful as it was “tainted with apparent bias”.

He had a separate civil case ongoing while there are also outstanding criminal investigations linked to the case.

Mr Salmond died believing that his former allies in the SNP, a party he transformed from the fringes of Scottish politics to its dominant political force, had conspired to have him jailed.

Fighting for Scotland

“We have innocent until proven guilty in this country for a reason, and I am very dismayed as a lawyer by the lack of respect there’s been for the jury verdict in Alex’s criminal charge,” Ms Cherry told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show.

“I think it’s a terrible tragedy that Alex has died before he was able to be completely vindicated, but I believe that time will vindicate his name.”

She added: “I think it’s the great tragedy of Alex Salmond’s career that so many of his erstwhile comrades and political colleagues and friends either stabbed him in the back or turned their back on him in his hour of need.

“I found that pretty disgusting at the time, and I’m very proud that I stood by him, and I think it’s very important that as we talk about him in the days to come, we remember that he was acquitted of all the criminal charges against him.”