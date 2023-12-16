How to watch Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington: TV channel and live stream for UFC 296 tonight

Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 296 tonight.

The British fighter has been champion since beating Kamaru Usman in 2022, and made his first defence of the title with victory in the rematch in London earlier this year.

Edwards now travels to Las Vegas to take on Covington, who sparked an on-stage confrontation between the pair at the press conference after insulting Edwards' late father.

The 35-year-old American has twice lost to Usman when fighting for the welterweight championship, and has not been in action since beating Jorge Masvidal in March last year.

Covington wore a 'Make America Great Again' hat during the press conference, and has claimed that Donald Trump will put the belt on him should he defeat Edwards.

Where to watch Edwards vs Covington

TV channel: In the UK, the card will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 1am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.