Watch the 'Lilo & Stitch' Super Bowl commercial

Disney dropped a commercial for its upcoming live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie during the 2025 Super Bowl, featuring Experiment 626 wreaking havoc on the field at a football game.

In a remake of the 2002 film, 7-year-old Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo, a young Hawaiian girl who adopts the blue alien. Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the original movie, returns to do the same for the CGI character.

Other voices in the film include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and Tia Carrere – who played Lilo's older sister Nani in the animated film.

"Lilo & Stitch" comes is released in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch commercial

Sign him IMMEDIATELY.#LiloAndStitch touches down in theaters May 23! pic.twitter.com/knGiT7BlSg — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 9, 2025

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lilo & Stitch Super Bowl commercial: Watch teaser from 2025 Super Bowl