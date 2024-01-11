Watch this little girl with progressive hearing loss get a furry new best friend

A 10-year-old named Emily from Albemarle, North Carolina, has a genetic hearing loss condition that is getting progressively worse as she gets older. To help her cope, Emily's mom surprised her with this.

Watch a little girl's overwhelmed reaction when her mom surprises her with a service dog.

