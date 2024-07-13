Watch again: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial thrown out by judge

Watch from a live feed from Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trial on Friday, 12 July, as the case was thrown out by a judge.

The Hollywood actor was on trial in Santa Fe almost three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic shooting while filming Western movie Rust.

During a rehearsal of a shooting scene in 2021, a prop gun Mr Baldwin was holding went off, striking and killing Ms Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Mr Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, though is appealing the verdict.

She had been expected to testify Friday, but her testimony was delayed.

Mr Baldwin previously said he did not pull the trigger on the firearm and did not know it contained a live round, claiming it fired accidentally.

The case was dismissed after it was found that the state had withheld evidence that could have shed light on how live rounds got onto the set.