Watch: Bafta nominations 2025 announced with The Brutalist, Conclave, and Emilia Perez up for awards

Watch as the EE Bafta Film Awards nominations were announced by Will Sharpe and Mia Mckenna-Bruce on Wednesday, 15 January.

Conclave, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist are among the films with the most nominations.

Conclave received 12 nominations across all categories, followed closely by Emilia Perez with 11. The Brutalist picked up nine, while there was significant recognition for Anora, Dune: Part Two, The Substance and Wicked.

Kneecap, Rich Peppiat’s comedy-drama depicting the semi-fictionalised account of the Belfast hip-hop trio’s rise to fame, picked up six nominations.

Emilia Perez and The Brutalist’s Bafta nods follow their success at the Golden Globes with four and three gongs respectively.

Nominations have already been announced for the Bafta Rising Star award – Industry stars Marisa Abela and David Jonsson, Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Kaos).

Voting for the winner of the award, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary, is now open on the EE website and will run until 12pm on 14 February.

The winner will be announced on February 16 at the EE Bafta Film Awards ceremony, aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.