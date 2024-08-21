Watch: Barack and Michelle Obama address Democratic National Convention day two

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama closed out day two of the Democratic National Convention with iconic speeches that will go down in convention history.

Michelle Obama tore into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticizing his character and racist attacks that have targeted her and her husband in the past.

"His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black," she said of Trump, before quipping “Who’s gonna tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”.

Barack Obama wrapped up the evening in Chicago, praising the Vice President and her running mate Governor Tim Walz while taking aim at Trump.

The former president called Mr Trump "a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago".

"It's been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually gotten worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," the former president said.