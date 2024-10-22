Watch live: Donald Trump appeals to Latino voters in Florida roundtable discussion

Watch live as Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with Latino community leaders in Florida on Tuesday, 22 October.

The Republican presidential nominee has long made tensions at the US-Mexico border a staple of his campaign against the Democrats — perhaps most notably his “build the wall” promises in the 2016 election.

According to an exclusive new poll from Prolific for The Independent, the majority of Hispanic voters (60 per cent) believe that there is a migrant crisis at the southern border of the United States.

The poll of 855 Hispanic participants on the Prolific platform, adjusted to be nationally representative, showed Ms Harris as the favourite among Hispanic voters, with 62 per cent of the vote and Trump at 32 per cent.

Overall, Ms Harris has taken a slim three-point lead over Mr Trump in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which puts her ahead of the Republican by 46 per cent to 43 per cent.