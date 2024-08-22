Watch live as Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance discusses immigration at Georgia campaign stop

Watch live as Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance campaigns in Valdosta, Georgia, on Thursday 22 August.

The visit marks Senator Vance’s second trip to the state since former president Donald Trump selected him as his running mate.

He will be campaigning on the same day that Kamala Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic nomination ahead of the 5 November election.

Vice President Harris will make the most important speech of her political life on Thursday evening, a month after her party forced Joe Biden to exit the race.

Her own presidential ambitions were always clear but had been undermined by her own shaky 2020 campaign and bumpy vice presidential term.

Since being thrust to the top of the Democrat ticket, she has tightened the race against Mr Trump.

Ms Harris’ forceful stump speeches have been met by a surge in enthusiasm from voters. If she wins on 5 November, she will be the first Black, South Asian woman elected president.