Watch live: Flight tracker over Moscow after Ukraine drone attack forces airport closure

A Ukrainian drone attack has forced the closure of two major Moscow airports - after what’s thought to be their biggest strike today.

According to Russian officials, the attack involved 25 drones, and targeted the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of Moscow, as well as Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.

Domodedovo and Zhukovo Airports now face restrictions with no indication as when flight operations will return to normal.

On flight-tracking apps, the airspace over Moscow can be seen left almost completely empty, with the surrounding areas only allowing a few flights to pass through.

But Moscow isn’t the only place affected. It’s thought several buildings have been set alight by further drones in Kaluga and Bryansk. No one has been reported as injured.

Ukraine also claimed to have hit a chemical plant in Aleksinsky, resulting in staff being evacuated. However, Russia have not acknowledged this attack.