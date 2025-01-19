Watch live: Freed Israeli hostages arrive at Sheba Medical Centre after Hamas ceasefire release

Watch live as the first freed hostages arrive at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel on Sunday (19 January) after being released as part of the Hamas ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed it had received the first three hostages and they are being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.

British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.

Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who was in her apartment in southern Israel when Hamas attacked is also set for release.

ADVERTISEMENT

A six-week initial ceasefire phase includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women (soldiers and civilians), children, and men over 50. Hamas will release female hostages and under 19s first, followed by men over 50.