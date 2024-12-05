Watch live: French prime minister Michael Barnier arrives at Elysee to tender resignation
Watch live as French Prime Minister Michael Barnier arrives at the Elysee on Thursday (5 December) to tender his resignation.
Barnier has become the shortest-serving French prime minister in modern history as opposition parties have ousted his government in a historic no-confidence vote – which hands President Emmanuel Macron a fresh political crisis.
Mr Barnier’s government is the first to be forced out by such a vote in more than 60 years, with the trigger being a clash over the country’s budget for next year. A majority of 331 voted in support of the motion to remove him; a minimum of 288 was needed.
Opposition parties tabled the motion after Mr Barnier controversially used special constitutional powers to force through a budget without a vote. The former Brexit negotiator was only appointed by Mr Macron in September.