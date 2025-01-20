Watch: Israelis gather in Hostage Square as security cabinet approves ceasefire deal

Watch again as Israelis gathered in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, on Friday, 17 January, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war-time security cabinet approved a long-awaited ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The cabinet convened at 10:15am (8:15am GMT) to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, to bring a pause to the brutal 15-month conflict.

The first Israeli hostages were released on Sunday.

President Joe Biden said the first stage would last six weeks from Sunday and see “a full and complete ceasefire”, as he confirmed a deal had been reached on Wednesday.

Living hostages will be released first, followed by remains of dead hostages. At the same time, Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases.

The total number of Palestinians released will depend on the hostages released and could be between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian detainees including men, women and children.

Israeli troops will also pull out of all populated areas of Gaza during this stage, Biden said, while “the Palestinians [could] also return to their neighbourhoods in all the areas of Gaza”.