Watch: Israelis gather in Hostage Square as security cabinet approves ceasefire deal

Holly Patrick
·1 min read

Watch again as Israelis gathered in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, on Friday, 17 January, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war-time security cabinet approved a long-awaited ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The cabinet convened at 10:15am (8:15am GMT) to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, to bring a pause to the brutal 15-month conflict.

The first Israeli hostages were released on Sunday.

President Joe Biden said the first stage would last six weeks from Sunday and see “a full and complete ceasefire”, as he confirmed a deal had been reached on Wednesday.

Living hostages will be released first, followed by remains of dead hostages. At the same time, Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases.

The total number of Palestinians released will depend on the hostages released and could be between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian detainees including men, women and children.

Israeli troops will also pull out of all populated areas of Gaza during this stage, Biden said, while “the Palestinians [could] also return to their neighbourhoods in all the areas of Gaza”.

Latest Stories

  • Gaza ceasefire has a test to overcome before it's even begun

    The ceasefire that so many millions in Gaza and Israel had been desperately hoping for, has not happened. Seconds later, black smoke started rising above northern Gaza in what must have been a message from the IDF to Hamas: this is what is at stake; abide by terms of the deal, release the names of the three hostages due to be handed over today, otherwise the war will continue. Hamas blame "technical field reasons", which I understand might relate to their difficulties passing messages between their leadership in Gaza.

  • ‘I’ll kiss the ground’: chaos feared amid Gaza ceasefire as families head home

    Hundreds of thousands are now set to return to whatever remains of their houses or to claim bodies from the rubble

  • Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Begins Following Three-Hour Delay; Gazans Begin To Return Home

    The long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza came into effect Sunday morning, after a delay of nearly three hours from the expected time. BBC News reports that Gazans are beginning to return to their homes, after Hamas fulfilled the condition of ceasefire, namely releasing the names of the first three hostages to be freed. The ceasefire was …

  • Israel and Hamas ceasefire goes into effect Sunday

    Israel and Hamas ceasefire goes into effect Sunday

