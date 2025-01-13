Watch as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launches from Florida

BBC

  • A reusable space rocket - from a company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - is due to set off from Florida soon

  • The launch is set to go ahead from 07:27 GMT (02:27 local time) - watch it live on this page

  • If the launch is successful, Bezos's company, Blue Origin, could become a rival to Elon Musk's SpaceX

  • The rocket, New Glenn, is named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth

  • After launch, the booster is due to land on a platform in the Atlantic, and could be reused 25 times

