Watch as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launches from Florida

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is set for the inaugural launch of its new space rocket in a development that could add more fuel to the billionaire space race. The New Glenn rocket is due to blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1am US eastern time (6am UK time) this morning - the result of a multi-billion dollar, decade-long effort that could set the stage for Amazon's satellite constellation venture and dent Elon Musk's market share. Mr Musk's SpaceX has dominated the scene for many years but both Mr Bezos and Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson have designs on outer space... and the wealth tied up in its exploration.