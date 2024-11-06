Watch live: Kamala Harris delivers concession speech after loss to Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech Wednesday afternoon a few hours after officially conceding in a phone call to President-elect Donald Trump.

Harris, who became the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, will deliver the speech at 4 p.m. ET from Howard University in Washington, D.C., the White House confirmed.

Trump came out ahead of Harris in a hard-fought campaign that ended with Trump's decisive victory in which he captured several battleground states including North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris did not make a speech during her election night party Tuesday night at Howard University, a historically Black college where she was an undergraduate.

As voting returns came in, it became clear early Wednesday morning Trump would ultimately win a second term in the White House.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris concession speech: Watch address from Howard University