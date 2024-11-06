Watch live: Kamala Harris makes first appearance as she addresses nation following US election defeat

Watch live as Kamala Harris makes a speech in which she is expected to address Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory for the first time.

On Election Day, the vice president chose not to appear at Howard University in Washington DC, where a watch party had been planned in anticipation of victory but ultimately ended in tears with supporters leaving early.

Ms Harris has called the 47th president to congratulate him on his victory.

She also mentioned the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for the whole of the US.

Mr Trump secured the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes by winning Wisconsin – having already picked up North Carolina, Georgia and, crucially, Pennsylvania – and also secured the popular vote by 51 per cent to 47.5 per cent, claiming 77m ballots to Harris’s 66m.

Mr Trump took to the stage with his family and running mate JD Vance earlier to promise a “golden age for America” and hail “the greatest political movement of all time.”

Republicans will control the Senate in January, a key victory for the party which has been in minority there since 2021.