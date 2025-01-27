Watch live: Kemi Badenoch gives evidence at UK Covid inquiry

Watch live as Kemi Badenoch gives evidence to the UK Covid inquiry on Wednesday, 27 January.

The inquiry will also hear from Nadhim Zahawi and representatives of Moderna Biotech UK and NHS England.

Ms Badenoch, now the Tory leader, will be asked questions about her time as the equalities minister in Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr Zahawi was the first Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment) from 2020 until 2021.

On Monday, the inquiry will also hear evidence from Moderna’s UK general manager Darius Hughes.

Moderna made one of the three main Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK.

Dame Emily Lawson, who led the vaccine rollout for NHS England, will also give evidence to the inquiry.

Her counterparts in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to appear tomorrow.