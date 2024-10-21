Watch live: King Charles and Queen Camilla continue tour of Australia in Canberra

King Charles and Queen Camilla are today (Monday 21 October) in Canberra as part of their tour of Australia - thefirst since Charles took to the throne.

The royals arrived on Friday (18 October), and were welcomed with a special light show displaying images of previous royal tours on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Other activities include a Fleet Review of the Royal Australian Navy in Sydney Harbour, as well as a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House.

Earlier on Monday, senator Lidia Thorpe heckled Charles during a reception in Australia’s parliament.

The monarch had just finished addressing lawmakers in Canberra when Ms Thorpe shouted “This is not your land. You are not my King.”

She continued raising her voice in protest, saying “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us! Our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.

“You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty!”

Security stopped Ms Torpe from getting close and ushered her out of the chamber

It’s thought that Charles has paused his cancer treatment while on the trip, but two doctors are accompanying the enterage.

King Charles’ first trip to Australia was in 1966, when he studied at a boarding school in Victoria for six months, with this week’s trip marking his 17th time visiting.