Watch: King travels in royal coach to state opening of Parliament

Watch as King Charles III travelled to the Houses of Parliament for the state opening with the new Labour government on Wednesday, 17 July.

His Majesty was taken to the Palace of Westminster in the Irish State Coach before reading out Sir Keir Starmer's pledges, which the party says will "take the brakes of Britain", inside the House of Lords.

The speech is written by the government and read out in a neutral tone by the monarch, allowing the winning party to outline its priorities for the next parliament.

Wednesday was be the first Speech from the Throne under a Labour government for 14 years.

It contained more than 35 bills and draft bills aimed at improving transport, creating jobs and accelerating the building of houses and infrastructure as the government seeks to turn round Britain’s recent cycle of low growth.

Only 22 bills were put forward the last time there was a change of government in 2010.

Charles delivered the speech, the second of his reign, at around 11.30am on Wednesday.