Watch live: Trump to speak during news conference for American Airline deadly plane crash
Dozens are assumed dead after a commercial airliner collided with an Army helicopter trying to land at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday night.
The crash took place just before 9 p.m. when American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, attempted to land and collided in midair with a Blackhawk helicopter, carrying three people.
The passenger plane with 64 people aboard then fell into icy waters of the Potomac River.
President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks on the collision from the White House at 11 a.m.
Watch the live feed of the news conference above.
About 7 a.m. ET Thursday, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials including the Federal Aviation Administration also held a news conference at Reagan Airport in Arlington, Virginia where officials said they believe no one survived the crash.
A press briefing also took place in Wichita, Kansas at 8 a.m CT/9 a.m. ET.
Earlier Arlington, Virginia press conference: 'It's devastating'
John Donnelly, the chief of Washington’s fire department, said at an earlier news conference Thursday 28 bodies have been found and authorities were switching from a “search-and-rescue operation to a recovery operation.”
“At this point we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident," he said, adding 27 bodies were recovered from the plane and one body was recovered from the helicopter.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom also spoke and expressed condolences to victims on both aircrafts as well as their loved ones.
"It's devastating and we are all hurting," Isom told reporters. "At this time we don't know why the military aircraft came into the path of the (American Airline) flight."
Wichita mayor says city will hold a community prayer vigil
During an emotional news conference Thursday in Kansas, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu called the crash a "terrible tragedy" and said it "will unite those in Washington, D.C., and Kansas, Wichita, forever."
"Tragedies like this remind us that we are one community; whether a Wichitan, a Kansan or an American – we are one community and in times of struggle, we do come together in grief and sadness to lift one another," Wu told reporters. "Wichita is stronger because we are together."
This is a developing story.
