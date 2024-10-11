Watch: Nobel Peace Price 2024 winner announced

Watch as the Nobel Peace Prize 2024 was announced on Friday, 11 October.

A Japanese organisation of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki has won this year’s prize for its “efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

The group, known as Nihon Hidankyo or Hibakusha, which is a Japanese term to describe the survivors of the atomic bombings, was awarded the prize in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

The Nobel Prizes were established by the 1895 will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.

First handed out in 1901, they are awarded to those who — during the previous year — “those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

The Peace Prize is given to someone "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses".

Each Nobel prize comes with 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) and can be shared by up to three individuals.

Past winners of the Peace Prize include Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho.