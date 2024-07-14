Watch live: Outside White House after Donald Trump shot at rally in ‘assassination attempt’

Watch a live feed outside the White House on Sunday, 14 July, after Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Around 6pm on Saturday, several popping sounds were heard before the former president ducked behind a podium and was swarmed by security detail.

He was removed from the stage with blood on his ear, and raised a fist to the air in the aftermath.

One person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured.

Secret Service agents killed the gunman, who shot at the crowd from outside the perimeter.

The shooting is being considered an assassination attempt, according to law enforcement.

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.

Mr Trump has since said he was “fine” despite the injury.

A post on his Truth Social account said that he “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” the post added.

Joe Biden condemned the shooting in remarks from Delaware.

The president, who spoke with Mr Trump late on Saturday according to the White House, said: “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick.

“We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”