Watch live: Police scour scene of fatal German Christmas market attack as death toll continues to rise

Watch live as police continue to patrol the scene of a deadly German Christmas market attack.

A driver ploughed a car into a busy outdoor Christmas market in eastern Germany on Friday 20 December, killing two people and injuring at least 68 others in what authorities suspect was a deliberate attack.

The suspect drove into the busy Magdeburg Christmas market around 7pm, when it was busy with holiday shoppers looking forward to the weekend.

At least two people were killed, including a toddler, and 68 were injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously, according to government officials. It said 37 people had injuries of medium severity and 16 were lightly wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said he couldn’t rule out further deaths because so many people were seriously injured.

It was earlier reported that the death toll was 11 by German newspaper Bild.

The suspected driver of the car was arrested at the scene and has been named by local media as Taleb A, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006.